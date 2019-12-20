Cheesy holiday recipes with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

‘Tis the season for creating holiday memories, inspired entertaining and reconnecting with family and friends. What do all of these things have in common? They are all made even better with Wisconsin cheese!

To show us how to deck out your holiday table with recipes featuring Wisconsin Cheese the News at Noon was joined by Beth Schaefer with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

December Fun Facts:

•In the week before Christmas, cheese sales jump 42% above the weekly average, driven by both an increase in the number of buyers, and in the amount of cheese they buy.

- Household penetration for cheese is 18% higher than average in the week before Christmas.

- The average volume per buyer is 22% higher during this week, as shoppers stock up for their holiday celebrations.

- In the week ending 12/23/18 (i.e. week before Christmas in 2018), Americans bought 114 million pounds of cheese (compared to 81 million pounds in an average week).

- Varieties that spike around Christmas include: asiago, blue cheese, brick, brie (brie sales are high for the whole month of December!), butterkase, camembert, cheddar, colby, cream cheese (also popular all month—holiday baking, anyone?), edam, emmentaler, farmer, fontina, fontinella, gorgonzola, gouda, gruyere, havarti, juustoleipa, limburger, manchego, mascarpone, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and romano. (Bold varieties have sales indices over 200, i.e. sales at Christmas are more than double the average.)

December Recipes:

Port wine cheese truffles

Chocolate and cheese, yes please! These delectable treats will be a hit with friends at the cookie exchange, office parties and family gatherings.

Snowman cheeseball

The cheese ball is the holiday party staple that never goes out of style. What makes it so popular? It’s easy to make, and the appetizer’s creative presentation and flavor possibilities are endless. Did we mention how adorable this snowman is? Click here for a video link: https://youtu.be/4qfH_SyqzgY

Find the answer to all your holiday entertaining needs with Wisconsin cheese, visit wisconsincheese.com.