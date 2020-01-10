Cheesy game day snacks from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Playoff football is a great opportunity to get together with friends and family. And when that happens, you want to make sure your guests are met with some delicious snacks.

Beth Schaefer from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shared some recipes perfect for your game day spread on NewsChannel 7 at Noon, Friday.

Cheddar Blue Cheese Puffs

Carr Valley Cheese Glacier Wildfire Blue is a delectable symphony of mild blue notes and peperoncino peppers that bodes a smoothness that can only be described after trying it for yourself.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

6 ounces Roelli Dunbarton Blue® cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 400°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Bring the water, milk, butter, salt and pepper to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat to low. Add flour; stir vigorously until mixture pulls away from the sides of pan and a ball forms, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Continue beating until dough is smooth and glossy. Stir in Dunbarton Blue®. Pipe or spoon heaping tablespoonful rounds of dough on prepared pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and puffed. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Serve warm.

Bacon Cheeseburger Football Dip

Calling all football fans and those that just love the advertisements! Wisconsin cheese has brought you the dish everyone will be asking seconds for. This bacon cheeseburger football dip is sure adorable and delicious.

INGREDIENTS

3 tubes (11 ounces each) refrigerated French bread dough

1 large egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 package (8 ounces) thick-cut bacon, chopped

1/2 pound lean ground beef

1 package (8 ounces) Crystal Farms Original Cream Cheese, cut into small cubes

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

8 ounces Henning's Aged Cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)

Optional Toppings: shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and pickles

Thinly sliced Henning's Mozzarella cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Unroll 1 tube bread dough into a rectangle on prepared pan. Place the remaining tubes of dough on top of the rectangle in a football shape. Cut ends at an angle if desired; secure ends with toothpicks. Trim excess dough from bottom rectangle with a paring knife. Pinch dough at seams for bread bowl. Whisk egg and milk; brush over dough. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until bread is light golden brown. Meanwhile, fry bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to paper towel to drain, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings. Cook ground beef in bacon drippings in the same pan over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Reduce heat to low. Add the cream cheese, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and garlic powder; stir until cheese is smooth. Remove from the heat. Stir in cheddar and half of the bacon. Spoon dip into bread bowl. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until dip is bubbly. Cool slightly. Layer with the toppings as desired and remaining bacon. Cut mozzarella for laces; place on football.

For other great recipes visit www.wisconsincheese.com/recipes