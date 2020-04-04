Cheer team gives coach private parade

It has already been a tough weekend for the Northern Extreme Athletics cheer team. The coaches announced on Saturday via a Zoom meeting with their team that they will not be attending the Florida Summit tournament in June.

"In my heart I knew this was the right thing to do. You could just see as the camera was flipping to people the tears and the disappointment," NXA team owner and coach Tara Stich said.

"We all knew it was coming, but it was this unspoken thing that if we didn't say it was real it wouldn't be real," NXA Coach Alexis Bitterrs explained. "There were so many emotions, the parents were crying, the kids were crying, we were all crying," she added.

The decision was especially hard for team owner Tara Stich.

"She doesn't have another job, this is what she does. This is her baby and she loves it. She loves all of the kids and loves all of the families," Bitters said.

So the team decided to cheer their coach up.

"We wanted to do something very special for her, it's been hard not to see everyone," Bitters added.

The team accomplished that by giving their coach a private parade down her street with their cars.

"It was really overwhelming to see everybody coming up the street. In a million years I would have never expected that. I thought I was done crying for the day, apparently I wasn't," Stich explained.

Even if it was just through a car window, the team enjoyed their time together.

"It was nice just seeing faces, and not just through a screen even if it is through a distance," Bitters mentioned.

Despite the distance, the team has never been closer.

"These people are my family in every sense of the word," Stitch said. "I never had so much support and love from parents. It gets really overwhelming and you know I'm so proud to be a part of this," she added.