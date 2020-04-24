Charter to add Disney Junior, Disney XD, Game Show Network and UPtv for customers without those channels

Charter Communications announced Friday it will provide Disney Junior, Disney XD, Game Show Network and UPtv at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive those channels, ending the last week of May.

“These family-friendly networks feature hours of programming, movies and classic shows that can be enjoyed by customers of all ages,” stated Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “We hope that opening these networks up to all our video customers will provide even more entertainment options for families staying at home.

Disney Junior, for kids age 2-7, includes programs such as Vampirina, Mickey and the Roadster Racers, the Emmy® Award-winning Elena of Avalor and Puppy Dog Pals, the Peabody Award-winning Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard and the recently launched Mira, Royal Detective, an animated mystery-adventure series for preschoolers inspired by the cultures and customs of India. Customers also will have access to T.O.T.S. and the upcoming series The Rocketeer.

Disney XD features family-inclusive entertainment with series like Disney’s DuckTales, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and new series Marvel’s Spider-Man Maximum Venom, as well as movies such as Disney’s Born in China, which premiered on April 22.

Game Show Network is the leader in game show entertainment programming for all ages. This includes classics such as Match Game and Deal or No Deal as well as the original shows Common Knowledge, Master Minds and America Says.

UPtv is the television home for uplifting entertainment. UPtv is the destination for exclusive movies all week and weekend long with a premiere feel-good romance every Sunday; box-office hit films and beloved series including Gilmore Girls, Little House on the Prairie and Reba; and original hit docuseries Bringing Up Bates.