Charges recommended for 2 accused of vandalizing Pride crosswalk in Stevens Point

A University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point spokesperson said two people have been referred for charges for vandalizing a pride crosswalk.

On Oct. 14, University of Wisconsin –Stevens Point students and community members painted a permanent rainbow Pride Crosswalk between the Dreyfus University Center and Albertson Hall library. The crosswalk shows support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Investigators said the crosswalk was vandalized with tire burnouts.

UW-Stevens Point strongly condemns this behavior. “The university is committed to creating and celebrating an inclusive, diverse community, and the crosswalk publicly demonstrates this support,” said Chancellor Bernie Patterson. “We appreciate that the City of Stevens Point and Mayor Mike Wiza join us in that goal,” he stated in a news release.

The suspects were identified by University Police, and criminal charges are being pursued. Investigators said the people involved are not connected to the university. Restitution is being sought for the damage.

“I am very pleased with the rapid response from UW-Stevens Point police,” stated Wiza. “We want to assure everyone that we will not tolerate this type of hateful behavior toward any person or group in our community.”

Work has already begun to repair the damage to the crosswalk and will be completed soon.

