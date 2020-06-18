Charges filed in racially charged incident in Stevens Point

Charges have been filed against a Stevens Point man accused of a hate crime after a racially charged incident at a local store.

57-year-old Robert Shrote is charged with disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier. Shrote is accused of yelling racial slurs at two customers in Save A Lot on Church St in Stevens Point on May 12. According to the criminal complaint, Shrote called two Hmong customers “Chinese mother(expletive)”. One of the customers told police incidents like this have been happening a lot and this particular incident really upset him. The customer admitted he confronted Shrote about the comments, but nothing physical occurred.

According to the complaint, other witnesses said Shrote appeared to be intoxicated and was making loud, derogatory comments toward Asian customers. A store employee and another customer told police they tried to deescalate the situation. The customer said she was concerned a fight would break out in the parking lot and gave Shrote a ride home. She said Shrote was talking about “the “Chinese” people in regards to the Coronovirus”. According to the complaint, when police interviewed Shrote at his home, he was very intoxicated and later tested with a .20 blood alcohol content. He told police the recent concerns about the coronavirus caused him to “flip” when he saw the Asian customers.

Shrote is scheduled to make his initial appearance on July 13 in Portage County Circuit Court.

