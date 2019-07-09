Charges filed in Weston meth bust

We're learning more about an incident in Weston last Wednesday that caused a heavy police presence at a home.

Four people were arrested and are now charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. All four suspects appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Garrett Kratwell and his wife Desirae, as well as Tim Kratwell and his fiance Katie Hupf, have all been charged with possession of materials and possession of waste for manufacturing methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrett and Desirae have also both been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, And Garrett for felony bail jumping.

At approximately 6:23 last Wednesday night the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and the Department of Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant at the home off Camp Phillips Road.

Court documents show Tim Kratwell, who was visiting from Colorado, ran and tried to hide inside the house before being found. The other three suspects were also arrested at the home.

Investigators found several items of meth waste and manufacturing materials inside the garage.

Tim Kratwell is in jail on probation hold, he had two warrants on him at the time. His next court appearance will be Friday. The other three will be in court on August 8.