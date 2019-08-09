Charges filed in 2017 death of man found in hotel closet in Marathon

Court documents reveal new detail in the 2017 disappearance and death of Brian Kienast, 28.

Investigators said Kienast had been using heroin with 41-year-old Daniel Allen in room #3 of the Village Inn in Marathon. Court documents state when Kienast overdosed, sometime in November 2017, Allen put his body in the closet of a neighboring room.

The body wasn’t discovered until April 19, 2018. Investigators said the position of the body was not natural, indicating Kienast had been placed in the closet.

Court records show Daniel Allen will be charged with hiding a corpse.

This story is still developing

