Charges filed against Oconto County daycare owner after children injured

Charges have been filed against an Oconto County daycare owner accused of neglecting children who suffered injuries in her care.

Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail

Nicole M. Brewer, 36, has been charged with five counts of Child Neglect - Consequence is Great Bodily Harm and two counts of Child Neglect - Consequence is Emotional Damage.

On Feb. 14, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a 12-week-old boy being treated for a broken arm at a Green Bay hospital. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states allegations were made that the injury happened at a home daycare at 800 CTH C in the Town of Chase in Oconto County. The daycare, known as "Ryan's Rascals", is listed to Nicole Brewer.

On Feb. 12, the mom picked up her boys from Ryan's Rascals and noticed the victim was fussy and crying. When she fed him a bottle, the boy only raised one arm.

On Feb. 14, the kids were again dropped off at Ryan's Rascals. When mom picked them up, she noticed her 12-week-old boy's left arm was swollen. The mom took the boy to a doctor and x-rays revealed he had a fractured arm.

On Feb. 16, investigators spoke with Nicole Brewer. She stated that she was a contracted daycare provider who was allowed up to six children. She denied knowing what caused the boy to suffer a broken arm. She claimed she noticed the boy's arm had been swelling, but never contacted the parents.

"I guess yes I should have called right away," Brewer told investigators.

Brewer claimed that she watches four children each day, and the state had been to her home over complaints that she has more children than she's allowed. Brewer stated that she keeps no records of injuries.

She also stated that she does not claim income from the daycare and takes cash payments.

Police learned of other parents whose children had suffered injuries or emotional disturbances while at Ryan's Rascals.

Investigators spoke with a family of a child who had to go to the emergency room for a "gash" above the left eye. A parent stated that Brewer initially said the boy had been bitten by a dog. That story changed. Brewer admitted the boy hit his head on a coffee table while Brewer was making food in the kitchen and not watching the child.

The criminal complaint states a 15-month-old child who had been at the daycare was diagnosed with a "closed head injury" and bruising that "covered the entire right side of her head."

One parent discovered an injury after finding blood in her child's diaper.

A parent stated that Brewer talked about locking children in a room as punishment. The parent said her child was "mortified" to even drive by Ryan's Rascals because he remembered how "mean Nicole was to him when he was there."

One parent stated they were "shocked" when they walked into the daycare and found kids in car seats. That parent witnessed about six-to-eight kids in the living room, according to the criminal complaint.

A parent stated that Brewer was part of a makeup sales business and was making videos during the day while she was supposed to be watching the children.

One parent stated that they found out about Brewer's daycare on Facebook. Brewer had listed her business as "licensed and certified." The parent stated they later learned that Brewer "was neither licensed nor certified."

On March 3, Brewer appeared in Oconto County Court. The court set cash bond at $20,000. As a condition of bond, Brewer can have no contact with children or former clients.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 12.