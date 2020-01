Wood County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 36-year-old Warrens man accused in a decade-old child sexual assault case.

Online court records show Jesse Winker will be charged with repeated sexual assault of a child on Feb. 24.

Court documents obtained by WEAU-TV state the assault occurred from 2007 to 2008 when the alleged victim was around 5-years-old.

An investigation began in October 2019.

If convicted, Winker faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years in prison.