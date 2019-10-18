Charges expected Friday for suspect in Wausau cemetery shooting

Formal charges are expected to be filed Friday against the 64-year-old man accused of shooting three people—killing one and injuring two.

Henry West remains in the Marathon County Jail on $1 million cash bond.

The shooting happened Oct. 3 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Police said Patricia Grimm, 52, of Wausau, was shot and killed. She was the General Manager at Pine Grove Cemetery. William Buhse, 60, of Wausau, was in critical condition. He is the cemetery's foreman. Rosemelia Short, 70, of Wausau, was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Short is related to a cemetery employee.

Police say they're recommending charges of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

In a news release, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said West was a former employee of Pine Grove Cemetery up until 2012. He says West did not leave employment on his own terms and was dissatisfied with Pine Grove Cemetery.