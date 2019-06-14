Chamber to honor leaders of impactful programs in Medford

A Medford business owner will be recognized Friday night with a community service award at the Chamber Banquet for partnering with the school district special education department for the Village Café program.

Last fall, Marilyn Frank of Marilyn’s Fire Station and Catering hosted Village Cafe to help students be ready to enter the workforce. Every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. students arrive at Marilyn’s ready to work at the restaurant. Within those two hours, students run all aspects of the business including busing tables, cashiering, cleaning the dishes and evening making the pizza for the pizza buffet.

NewsChannel 7 featured the program and Frank’s dedication when the program launched in launched. Click here to watch the story.

Music teacher Scott Woller will also be honored for the Wollerville Inspirational Choir. The choir started in 2009 after a student was hospitalized most the year. The student returned and the choir honored him with a concert. The choir sings inspirational music and will perform Friday night at the chamber banquet.

The banquet honors people, programs and business that make an impact in Medford.

The ceremony is at 7 p.m. at the Simek Center in Medford.



