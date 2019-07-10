Chair lift rides at Granite Peak return Aug. 15

Granite Peak has announced the return of its chair lift rides much earlier than usual. The rides return Aug. 15 giving people a bird's eye view of the sunset over the city.

The rides last about 45 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at the Comet chairlift for $12 per person. Children 5-16 are $8, children 3-5 are free.

As it gets closer to fall, times are adjusted giving people a chance to view the fall colors.

The last day is Oct. 20.

Click here for more information including ticket discount packages.

Granite Peak is located at 3605 N. Mountain Road in Wausau.