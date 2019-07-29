Jury selected in trial for former Badger Quintez Cephus, opening statements set to begin Tuesday

Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial of former Wisconsin Badger football player Quintez Cephus.

The 21-year-old is accused of sexual assault.

On Monday, eight women and six men were chosen for the jury.

They were questioned on topics like if they are Badger fans, campus rape culture, the #metoo movement and racial stereotypes.

Cephus' accusers claim they were drunk, and he took advantage of them one night in April of 2018.

His attorneys plan to prove the women knew what they were doing.

The trial is expected to last a week.