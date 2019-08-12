Cephus attorney says UW doesn't want football player back

The attorney for former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says university officials are sending a "clear message" they don't want the former Badgers wide receiver back despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

Attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that discussions have collapsed. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday she couldn't comment due to privacy rules.

Cephus filed a petition for readmission last week, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

Meyer says the university has made clear it won't make a decision until "well after the semester has started."

Cephus and current Badger players planned a news conference Monday on his case. Meyer says players have sent an email supporting Cephus to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank.