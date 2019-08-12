Cephus attorney says UW doesn't want football player back, UW denies claim

The attorney for former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says university officials are sending a "clear message" they don't want the former Badgers wide receiver back despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case. The university denies the claim.

Attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that discussions have collapsed. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday she couldn't comment due to privacy rules.

Cephus filed a petition for readmission last week, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

However, the UW released a press release Monday saying the information released by Meyer is "false."

UW-Madison is committed to performing a complete and thorough review of any petition for reinstatement that it receives. In most cases this involves a full review of all relevant court records, which in this case were not provided in the petition. We are working to gather this information currently and will complete our review of the petition as quickly as possible once we have it. No decision on this matter has been made at this time. Generally speaking, it’s important to note that the University of Wisconsin System’s code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and that students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal. State and federal law require us to apply the code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved.

Meyer says the university has made clear it won't make a decision until "well after the semester has started."

Cephus and current Badger players planned a news conference Monday on his case. Meyer says players have sent an email supporting Cephus to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank.

NBC15 will bring you more information and coverage of the news conference, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.