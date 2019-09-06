Cephus accusers hire prominent attorney

Two women who accused Quintez Cephus of sexual assault, have hired a prominent attorney to investigate Wisconsin officials' decision to reinstate the badgers receiver following his acquittal.

Cephus' accusers say he sexually assaulted them at his apartment in April 2018. After being charged, Cephus was kicked off the football team, and later expelled from school.

After a jury acquitted him last month, Univeristy officials reinstated Cephus and let him rejoin the football team.

