Central Wisconsin volunteers travel south to help with Dorian preparations

Volunteers from Wisconsin are heading south, ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed as Hurricane Dorian continues to move towards the southeastern portion of the United States.

Two volunteers from central Wisconsin have been called into action so far, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.

“They will go in waves,” said Wendy Savage, executive director of the Red Cross’ North Central Chapter in Wisconsin. “Mass care right now, then it will be feeding and health services; and then damage assessment will go in, and case workers will go in; there’s waves and waves of people that will go.”

Kelley Werner or Rhinelander will be flying to Florida early Friday morning, assigned to help build shelters for those who may be displaced by the storm. Having volunteered with the Red Cross for six years, he’s ready to make his first disaster relief trip.

“I hope we’re not needed,” said Werner. “That’s okay. If we can be there and be prepared for the worst.”

Werner shared that there are a lot of emotions experienced preparing for a trip of this nature.

“You’re sitting there packing and you’re thinking ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going into a hurricane where everyone is trying to get away from,’” Werner added.

Savage says that Wisconsin acts as a good resource for providing volunteers; their work ethic being an added bonus.

“Wisconsin is a major exporter of really good workers,” said Savage. “People train well, and they go down and do a really good job, so they like to recruit our folks to go.”

Those interested in learning more about how to become a volunteer are encouraged to visit the Red Cross website.