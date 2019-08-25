Central Wisconsin soccer league aims to promote diversity

The Central Wisconsin Adult Soccer League held its final game Saturday. Two teams battled for the league’s top spot.

Founded 15 years ago—league Board Member Tony Gonzalez hopes it can be a place where people of different backgrounds can come together and enjoy soccer.

“They’re very diverse teams, so it’s made up of Latin American, South American, American players, players from all over the world. We have players from Senegal even, playing in our league. It’s a very diverse place to be and we gather over 300 people every Sunday here,” said Gonzalez.

Central Wisconsin Soccer League is home to 11 teams from all over Central Wisconsin— and many of the players are college athletes.

They are working on getting their fall and indoor seasons planned, and next year's summer season will start in May.

