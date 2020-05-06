Central Wisconsin schools get creative for Teacher Appreciation Week

From yard signs to videos, administrators and students have been doing their best to let teachers all around central Wisconsin know they are appreciated for teacher appreciation week.

Mosinee High School passed out thank you bags to teachers early in the week for Teacher Appreciation Week. (WSAW Photo).

Monday and Tuesday Mosinee high school administrators invited teachers to pick up a thank you bags from their cars. Teachers also got to hear a face to face thank you from their principal.

Principal Nathan Lehman said it was the least he can do for his staff, as they had to navigate a new way of teaching very quickly.

"We are really proud of our staff and their resiliency right now. They are doing a totally different type of teaching that they haven't been taught to do before. And I’m just too proud of them contenting to encourage their kids, they are engaging their students with quality work, and they are doing it with a positive attitude,” Lehman said.

Other schools around central Wisconsin have been working hard to say thank you as well. Wisconsin Rapids administrators posted yard signs, made cupcakes, and recruited administrators to make a short video for all their teachers. Stevens Point made a video, engaging students to send thank you messages.

While teachers say it has been hard to not celebrate together, Mosinee High School English teacher Ann Kedrowski said the week has been one she will never forget.

"I just want to thank everybody for all they do for us as teaches and letting us know that they care about us and we're important, and send the love back to other teachers and those who work in education. Because we all need that love today and every day,” Kedrowski said.