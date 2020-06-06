Central Wisconsin religious leaders call for justice, denounce racism

A letter from 15 current and retired leaders from central Wisconsin religious institutions addressed to their neighbors in Wausau and Wisconsin, calls for justice in the death of George Floyd.

In the letter, the leaders say that they are “shocked and horrified by the murder of George Floyd” and go on to condemn all acts of racism.

The message says that in the wake of Floyd’s death, they pray “for his family, for Minneapolis and for cities and people everywhere as we call for justice.”

The original letter and the names of the religious leaders that signed it can be found below:

To our neighbors in Wausau and Wisconsin,

As siblings in faith we are shocked and horrified by the murder of George Floyd, in broad daylight, on a public street, by a uniformed police officer. We condemn all acts of racism as we grieve for everyone whose lives have been impacted or taken as a result of it.

As we grieve George Floyd’s death we pray for his family, for Minneapolis, and for cities and people everywhere as we call for justice.

Our faiths, histories, and scriptures value life and they call us to respond to God’s love by loving our neighbors and to use our resources to protect the marginalized and build a better world. Racism is evil and it destroys our personal and collective well-being. We grieve the pain and trauma it has caused, and we commit to the work of restoration.

The road ahead is long. Healing from trauma and violence is not easy. But our faiths teach us that justice, righteousness, and peace are always ready to be born in and among us. We can and must change our thoughts and actions that perpetuate inequality and indifference to the suffering of others.

We are committed to doing our part of this work. Especially those of us with privilege who are being called to listen, enter uncomfortable reflection and situations with goodwill and faith, and take concrete actions to hold our leaders and ourselves accountable in building a more just world.

In Faith,

The Reverend Brian Mason, Minister, First Universalist Unitarian Church

The Reverend Rachel A. Wann, Senior Pastor, First Presbyterian Church—Wausau

The Reverend Erik Olson, Pastor, First English Lutheran Church

The Reverend Jennifer Hoffman, Pastor, St. Stephen Lutheran Church

The Reverend Jayneann McIntosh, Pastor, First United Methodist Church of Wausau

The Reverend Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church—Marshfield

The Reverend Gloria Van Houten, Pastor, Peace United Church of Christ—Schofield

Sameer Darduk, President, Islamic Society of Central Wisconsin

The Reverend Kemp Jones, Senior Pastor, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church—Wausau

The Reverend Rich Block, Senior Pastor, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church—Rothschild

The Reverend Julie Goranson, Minister, Grace United Church of Christ

The Reverend Gary Froseth, Hospice Chaplain Marian Greenburg, President, Mt. Sinai Congregation

The Reverend Patricia Schutz, Pastor, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church—Merrill

The Reverend William J. Schruba, ELCA Pastor, Retired

