Central Wisconsin organization offers rental assistance program

The unemployment rate in Wisconsin sits at 12 percent, and for many people, that means a loss of income and falling behind on rental payments. That’s where the North Central Community Action Program Rental Assistance program can help.

According to the National Multifamily Housing council, 20 percent of renters in May either didn’t pay their rent or did so late.

“We want to prevent people from becoming homeless," said Diane Sennholz, the executive Director of NCCAP.

Governer Evers began the Wisconsin Rental Assistance program in May after 540,000 workers filed for unemployment in a two-month span.

The program dispersed 25 million dollars of relief across Wisconsin.

1.2 million of that came to NCCAP.

“The state’s goal was to help those who are most likely to be affected,” Sennholz said.

That’s what NCCAP wants do to. NCCAP services Lincoln, Marathon, and Wood counties. Qualifications include having an income of less than 80 percent the county median income in the previous month, suffering a loss of income due to Covid-19, and facing eviction.

"If you're not working, you're going to qualify for the rental assistance program," Sennholz said. "We know that it's a stressful time. We want people to stay healthy mentally and physically."

You can request rent as long as needed up to 3000 dollars. And there’s a lot of money available to help people.

"We've had hundreds of people with phone calls, and applications come in. They feel like they've never done this before. They've always been having their rent paid," Chandra Wakefield, a NCCAP Case Manager, said.

Sennholz added, "They're proud, they've always worked. And when they fall upon hard times, they feel like they should be able to help themselves."

But a check for one month’s rent can make a big difference. NCCAP says while some may not apply for this rental assistance, there are many other programs they offer. In fact, everyone that has walked through their doors has received some sort of assistance. If you would like assistance, you can go to for more information .

