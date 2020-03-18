Central Wisconsin hospitals plan for medical supply shortages, brace for potential surge in patients

Central Wisconsin hospitals are strategizing ways to cope with a nationwide medical supply shortage, caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus and aggravated by the disease's disruption of the global supply chain.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital walk-in entrance, March 18, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The Aspirus network of ten hospitals, six of which are scattered across central and northern Wisconsin, is implementing plans focused on conserving their current Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply and maximizing crucial equipment such as ventilators and anesthesia units in anticipation of a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.

Gary Rakes, the Vice President of Aspirus's systems supply chain, identified the PPE nationwide shortage as their greatest supply concern.

"We're looking at the potential opportunity to have limited reuse of N95 masks, according to the CDC instruction," Rakes said, adding that they were also consolidating their supply into areas with easy access for caregivers.

"Our most important priority is to make sure that we’re protecting our patients that we serve, and also making sure that we protect our staff so we can serve our communities through the healthcare they provide."

Across Wisconsin, the PPE shortage is a major focus for the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

"Every hospital in Wisconsin has adequate supplies, right now," Dr. Mark Kaufman, WHA's chief medical officer, said. "But they are judiciously and actively managing that supply to prepare for an eventual surge of COVID-19 patients."

Dr. Kaufman added that the WHA asks all hospitals in the state to log on every morning and update their supply stock with a statewide resource tracking software.

From there, Wisconsin is divided into seven regional Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalitions, or HERCs, that help coordinate emergency response and would be responsible for ensuring that the hospitals with the greatest need are prioritized for supply replenishment in the event the federal government steps in with aid.

Wisconsin's senators and congressmen signed on to a letter on Tuesday expressing support for Governor Tony Evers' request for additional medical supplies from the federally-run Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), a repository of crucial medical supplies for public health emergencies.

"The state of Wisconsin is running critically low on the supplies that have been requested and need assistance immediately,” the letter reads.

The request is for more than 54,000 N95 respiratory masks, more than 130,000 surgical masks, and thousands of other gowns, gloves and other gear. Other states that have put in similar requests to the SNS have only had their requests partially fulfilled.

Another component of the problem is the disruption to the supply chain for the PPE. Factories for much of the supplies are in China, where the virus first started spreading at the end of 2019 and resulted in mass closures as the government worked to stop the spread.

As a result, hospital networks like Aspirus are looking for non-traditional routes to augment their supply, including turning to their sourcing partners around the globe looking for alternative opportunities. Ascension, a nationwide network that operates several hospitals in north central Wisconsin, told NewsChannel 7 in an emailed statement from local spokesperson Tom Weaver that their network was taking steps to expedite shipments, look for alternative products, and potentially make internal transfers of supplies between hospitals where appropriate.

There’s notes of optimism, as the Wisconsin Hospital Association noted. Plans are in motion to draw on the military’s medical supply reserves, according to a Tuesday press release from the Department of Defense. And after Vice President Mike Pence’s call earlier this week for construction companies to share their stockpiles of N95 face masks, at least four companies have come to Aspirus to help relieve the burden, Rakes said.

Ultimately, however, health experts point to the public itself as needing to exercise a role in addressing the shortage.

“We all need to keep our distances and to do good personal hygiene,” Dr. Kaufman said. “We, right now in Wisconsin, have the opportunity to really impact the wave of COVID-19 patients that will be coming. What we really don’t know is how fast that wave is coming, and how high it will be.”

Social distancing measures and the wave of school and business closures around the state are designed to “flatten the curve”, a term used to describe limiting the spike of cases and spreading them over a period of time in a way that doesn’t overwhelm healthcare resources.

“The more that we can do together as a community and allow us to have that capacity, then we’ll be able to take care of patients when we need to and also protect staff as well,” Rakes said.

Note: The on-air version of this story mistakenly noted Wednesday instead of Tuesday morning for the letter request to the SNS