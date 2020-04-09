Central Wisconsin businesses receive millions in loans thanks to new SBA program

Incredible Bank announced Wednesday that approximately $50 million in loans will be received by small businesses in central Wisconsin thanks to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“This is one of the few government programs that I think has been very quick,” said Incredible Bank CEO and President Todd Nagel. “We’re seeing a lot of businesses now that have employees laid off, and bringing their people back to work and opening up their businesses.”

The forgivable loan covers a small business’ payroll costs for 10 weeks, allowing for them to keep current employees on the payroll, as well as, bring back employees who may have been laid off.

“It starts off as a loan with a bank, and then after 10 weeks, if you have the same number of employees, it gets forgiven,” explained Nagel. “This program is putting people back to work and it’s saving jobs. It’s preventing some businesses from laying employees off.”

According the U.S. Treasury website, all businesses with 500 or fewer employees are eligible to apply for the PPP. According to Nagel, Incredible Bank currently has around 1,000 applications for the program.

“We’re seeing everything from car dealers, to coffee shops, to welding shops, to restaurants,” Nagel said. “We’re putting $50 million into our little economy. That’s a lot of money and it’s going right in the consumer’s pocket. Consumer spending will bring this economy back.”

With a set timetable for when the safer at home order and COVID-19 pandemic in general still up for debate, Nagel says he doesn’t see a concern that the program will run out of money to provide for small businesses.

“This program is good until June 30,” Nagel said. “I don’t think we’ll run out of funds, I don’t think we’ll run out of time. I think this is going to come, if you look at what everybody’s talking about, it will come at just the appropriate time. It’s not just going to launch straight up in the air. This is going to give people an opportunity to catch up; catch up, bring their inventories up, get their equipment ready, bring people back, get their businesses ready so they’ll be ready. Wide open and ready to go.”

For more information on the programs available for small businesses and a list of SBA lenders, you can visit the Small Business Administration's website here.