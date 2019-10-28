Central Wisconsin bridge inspections begin Monday

Monday, crews from the Wisconsin DOT will begin inspections on three bridges in central Wisconsin. Inspections on the County WW Bridge over the Wisconsin River will begin at 9 a.m. Both the WIS 156 bridges over the Wolf River and Embarrass River will also be inspected.

Wisconsin has more than 13,000 bridges statewide that are inspected every two years. During inspections, the DOT looks for cracks, rust and bolt damages.

Traffic may be slowed or detoured during inspections. The DOT asks that you follow signage to ensure safety.

Inspections will continue on Tuesday with the WIS 44 Bridge over the Grand River in Kingston. Tuesday the DOT will also inspect the WIS 22 Bridge over the Fox River in Montello, and the WIS 54 Bridge over the Yellow River in Dextervill.