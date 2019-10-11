Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra highlights Wisconsin talent

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will kick off their 71st season this weekend with their United Beginnings concert. This the symphony is looking to highlight Wisconsin talent, titling their season “CommUNITY”. Each concert will feature an artist who is from, or has ties to Wisconsin. Andy Moran, the music director and conductor of the symphony said it was an easy choice for a theme as Wisconsin has a lot to offer.

Andy Moral conducts the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra during one of their three practices. (Oct. 11, 2019. WSAW Photo)

“We really do have some amazing world class talent here and when we put out the call that we were looking for people to play with us and sing with us all throughout the year it was really pretty easy,” Moran said.

In conjunction with the opening concerts, the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum will be offering a unique exhibit titled “Collage Ensemble,” featuring the artwork of Nancy Thorson and Marie App who we’re inspired by the orchestra. Their artwork is now used on the programs and website for the 71st season. Mara Prausa, the executive director of the symphony said having the artist look at the Symphony is what their music is all about.

“Our goal is to always inspire and bring cultural vitality to this area,” Prausa said.

The season will debut on October 12th and 13th at the Sentry Theater in Stevens Point. Saturdays concert will be at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday at four p.m. Tickets are available at the door and can be found at www.cwso.org.