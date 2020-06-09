Central Wisconsin Storm coach Pete Susens retires

Central Wisconsin Storm coach Pete Susens announced his retirement after five years coaching the Central Wisconsin Storm.

Susens took the Storm to state four out of his five years. He was able to snag a state title in 2016-17.

The Storm tallied a 89-25-4 record during Susens tenure.

Susens spent 36 years coaching at Wausau West before retiring. He came out of retirement in 2015 to take over coaching duties with the Storm.

Susens is has the most wins of any coach in Wisconsin high school hockey history.

