Central Wisconsin Military Show inspires younger generation to serve

The third annual Central Wisconsin Military Show held at the Motorama Auto Museum came to an end on Saturday. Throughout the two day event, veterans had the opportunity to bond with other vets while watching battle re-enactments of their time serving in the military.

“This show brings back memories for me," said Denis Buchholz, who served in the Army from 1979 to 1983. "People can see what we went through when we served.”

More than 100 veterans and community members attended this year’s exhibit. During the two-day showcase, people could participate in gun swaps, listen to guest speakers and learn about organizations that serve veterans. Admission was $10 for anyone above the age of 12 and all of the proceeds will be donated to non-profits that benefit veterans and their families.

“The average person can be exposed to the people, and the equipment has supported this country for many years,” explained Tom Zat, Founder of the Motorama Auto Museum. “We must remember history so it doesn’t repeat itself. This generation must pass this on to the next generation.

Several of the veterans at the event were honored to see children taking an interest in serving in the military. The Central Wisconsin Military Show takes place on the second Friday and Saturday of every August.