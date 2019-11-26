Central Wisconsin Children's Theater presents "Children of Eden"

"Children of Eden" comes to life on stage this weekend.

Justin Evans (left) and Dale Burgess (right) talk about the upcoming production "Children of Eden", put on by the CWCT. (WZAW photo)

The Central Wisconsin Children's Theater is busy with final rehearsals for its latest production, "Children of Eden".

The musical tells the story of Adam, Eve, Noah and the "Father" who created them and how they deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children.

According to the theater's website, "the show ultimately delivers a bittersweet. but inspiring. message: that "the hardest part of love is letting go."

You can catch the show Nov. 29-30 at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, inside the CCE James F Veninga Theater. There are two showtimes each day, one at 1 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $15. Children and seniors' tickets are $12.

Adults (age 19-64) $15

Seniors (age 65+) $12

Children (age 0-18) $12