Central Wisconsin Children's Museum offers healthy Halloween alternative

Tickets are still available for the Healthy Halloween Hoedown at the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum.

The museum calls the event, "a safe, fun-filled alternative," to traditional trick-or-treating. Instead of going door to door exchanging a trick for a treat, the hoedown offers healthy food, mad science, live critters and even some music to help everyone dance off their candy.

The fundraiser is held on Saturday Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. with downtown trick or treating in Stevens Point to follow.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Twelve-months and under are free.





