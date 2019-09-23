Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in need of new roof

The Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum is asking the community to help them get a new roof. The Be a Bud, Raise the Roof campaign is looking to raise $75,000 by the end of December. The Museum has been in downtown Stevens Point for almost 30 years. Sandy Williams, the executive director for the museum, said they have been experiencing roofing problems for a while. She said patching used to work, but now the building is in need of a whole new roof.

“We love what we do. We love being here and being part of downtown Stevens Point and central Wisconsin providing early childhood opportunities but we need a safe place to be able to do that. And when there’s rain raining in our classrooms that’s not a good situation,” Williams said.

So far the museum has raised $6,500 and needs to put down a deposit of $24,000 by the end of October. Community members are able to donate by calling, stopping in or visiting their website at www.cwchildrensmuseum.org

