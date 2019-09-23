Central Wisconsin Airport receives grants to help with renovations, runway repairs

The Central Wisconsin Airport will receive more than $4.5 million to help finish remodeling their concourse and rebuild a runway in need of repair. It's thanks to nearly a billion dollars in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to airports around the country. The grants are an investment in infrastructure and safety.

As passengers line up to board their flights work will soon begin to make their experience at C.W.A. even more comfortable. "The projects are to make sure we have a first class facility the moment people step off the plane and are introduced to our facility," explained Mark Cihlar, Assistant Airport Director.

The first of two grants will be $2.3 million dollars which will help the airport finish updating and modernizing the terminal, a project they started about 15 years ago. Passengers will notice changes including upgraded seating areas, jet bridges and more food options. "The biggest difference passengers will notice is the addition of a kitchen facility in the Blind Rooster once they are through security and in the concourse," said Cihlar.

Outside of the terminal the other grant totaling $2.2 million will help fund the reconstruction of their secondary runway. "Some of it is in pretty bad shape. We have been maintaining it to a point where it has been safe to operate on it but that is getting harder and harder. We are due to reconstruct that pavement and this grant is the start to make that whole effort happen," Cihlar said.

The airport will receive the funding sometime this week. "The one grant is finishing out a much larger effort and the other is the very beginning of a much larger effort. So very much an exciting time here," said Cihlar.