Central Wis. Show Choir Spectacular highlights Wisconsin for their 16th competition

In its 16th year, the Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular is looking to highlight all that Wisconsin has to offer with their theme: Coming home to Colby.

The Colby Coalition practices for the Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular.

This Saturday 10 different schools from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be judged on vocals and choreography as well as music. In the evening the top teams will compete in a sing off for the title of Grand Champion.

Last year the Colby Coalition competed at Fame Nationals where they placed 7th in the United States. Kevin Spindler, their choir director said last year’s win has only pushed the kids to be better this year. Their theme of coming home has led the group to explore new music about homecoming, as well as sing an original song about Colby and Wisconsin cheese that can only he heard at the event.

The 2019 Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Colby High School. There is an admission fee of $12 for the prelims in the morning, $12 for the finals in the evening or $15 for both rounds.

