Census workers to start canvassing in Northeast Wisconsin

As 2020 approaches, the US Census Bureau is beginning the next census process. And field workers may be walking in local neighborhoods.

One police department is putting word out in an effort to avoid unnecessary calls for service.

Every 10 years the US Census Bureau counts the number of people living in the United States. The final numbers are then used to determine a communities representation in Washington and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed.

Census day isn't until April 1, 2020, but according to the Census Bureau starting on Monday, August 5, and through mid-October, census workers will be out confirming and validating addresses.

The workers will be looking for new construction in the past 10 years, as well as homes and buildings that may have been torn down in the past decade.

The Black Creek Police Department took to its Facebook page to let people know census workers may be around.

According to Chief Lowell James, "Our whole community watches everything, and when people don't belong in the area we get calls. So, it's easier to let them know ahead of time."

The Census Bureau tells Action 2 News with the current canvass some workers may have to knock on doors to confirm an address, but that's it. A more thorough visit won't happen until late April and will only be conducted at homes that didn't fill out their census beforehand.

The police department says people shouldn't be fearful to answer a knock on the door, but it has some tips for people to make sure they're dealing with someone legitimate.

Chief James offers, "Verify the person has the proper identification. They'll have a photo ID from the Census Bureau. And, if they don't have it displayed, you should ask to see it before they give any information."

The Census Bureau doesn't have specific days or times workers will be in particular neighborhoods, and that's not information that will be released publicly.