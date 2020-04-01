Census impacted by pandemic, bureau assures results on time

The covid-19 pandemic is impacting pretty much everything., even those things that only happen once every ten years.

The census website says the response rate so far is about 36%

and despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, that number is still right in line with projections.

Field operations have been suspended.

Still the Census Bureau says even with the huge count being pushed back, they'll expect to have the numbers delivered on time.

You may have heard April 1 is Census Day.

But that doesn't mean you have to have your responses in by the first.

Michael C. Cook, Sr., the U.S. Census Bureau Chief of Public Information Officer says, "it's not a deadline. You are supposed to respond based on what your household looks like today. Census says 50 million households that have responded so far."

You can respond online at www.2020census.gov, over the phone or by mail.

Remember the final numbers determine how many representatives we get in the house and how much federal aid the state gets as well.

