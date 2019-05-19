Rain fails to dampen Cellcom Green Bay Half Marathon

Wet weather forced the cancellation of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon Sunday. However, rain failed to dampen runners' spirits for the half marathon.

Runners line up for the Cellcom Green Bay half marathon. May 19, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Organizers had no choice but to cancel the full marathon. Part of the course on the Fox River Trail flooded. Marathoners were given the option of running the half marathon. It started at 7:30 a.m. near the KI Convention Center. CLICK HERE for half marathon information.

"I was really looking forward to running the full, putting 18 weeks of training and not being able to run the full…trying to look for another one right now," said Michelle Wolff, who came from Ohio to run the marathon.

Marathon relay teams were invited to join the half marathon relay. CLICK HERE for relay information.

It's the second time in its 20 year history the weather impacted the race.

The course closed after the event started in 2012 due to heat.

This race would have been a Boston qualifying race.

"When you do have a certified course, you have to stay to that course, you can’t divert," said Toni Jaeckels, race director. "We have to get permitting to be on the streets. We do have to submit all of that paperwork months in advance so to take a day out or a couple day out alternate route especially for the Fox River Trail, just wasn’t going to be an option."

Even for those not looking to Boston, the rain forced them to look elsewhere to achieve their goals.

"Since this marathon was canceled today, I’m going to do the Fox Cities Marathon and I’m going to do 3,000 push-ups for the full marathon then," said Nate Carroll. He ran the half marathon, paying tribute to law enforcement for the "thanking law enforcement" challenge.

He ended up doing 1,500 push-ups this race.

"I see the dedication they have and I know that police officers all across our country do a tremendous job in protecting us, so our family just wants to say thank you to them," said Carroll.

Other runners say they're happy the rain held off during the race.

"It was good, the weather turned out a little better than what I was thinking," said Jason Ryf of Oshkosh. "It was a little windy on the way back, but the crowd support was still there, and you know, it wasn’t a down pour so that was a plus."

The city of Green Bay has urged people who live in flood prone areas to monitor rising water and be prepared to leave their homes if necessary. CLICK HERE for details on the flood warning.