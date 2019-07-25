Celebrity makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, talks summer beauty trends

Is your makeup and skincare regimen ready to beat the heat? With July being one of the hottest months of the year, Americans everywhere are striving to achieve that dewy, bronzed, glow that can survive a hot, humid day. Whether it’s adding a hint of highlighter to your cheek bones or making sure your skin is hydrated to boost your glow, there are a few steps you can add to your regimen to get that desired look.

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who has worked with well-known celebrities such as Kristen Stewart and Elisabeth Moss, is an expert at creating looks that are as flawless on the red carpet as they are on a summer night out.

Jamie joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share tips on how to take your makeup glow to the next level while protecting your skin from the sun.

Some of Jamie’s tips will include:

•TIME TO DEW AND BRONZE: A dewy and bronzed look starts with skincare. Before applying your makeup, be sure to prep your skin and exfoliate to leave your skin naturally glowing.

•PROTECT: Most beauty products contain SPF which is a great way to protect your skin in the sun and help your look last. Even if you do catch a little too much sun, Aloe can act as a natural anti-inflammatory and helps you cool down to keep your irritated skin hydrated.

•MAINTAIN THE LOOK: When you’re running around this summer, consider carrying facial mists in your purse throughout the day because they can wake up tired makeup and skin.

•BEAUTY ON THE GO: Keep it simple when shopping for beauty products for travel and buy sets that come with everything in one!

Greenberg is one of young Hollywood’s most indispensable makeup artists. From engaging up-and-coming actors and musicians to fashion’s most iconic image-makers, she has developed a devoted clientele who repeatedly request her for personal appearances and on-camera events.

Her rise as an in-demand talent reflects her unique ability to create looks that are as flawless on the red carpet as they are on the printed page.

After moving to Los Angeles, her career quickly took off, and Jamie was soon requested for magazine editorials for Allure, Esquire, Elle, Lucky, Harper’s Bazaar and L’Uomo Vogue, among others.

Some of her clients include; Kaley Cuoco, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kristen Stewart, Rashida Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Jordana Brewster, Lauren Graham and Chelsea Handler.