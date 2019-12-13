Celebrity Gas Pump raises $1258

The AM Edition of the Celebrity Gas Pump for Share Your Holidays raised $1258. That comes to 3774 meals. The event also raised an SUV full food.

The money will be doubled, thanks to matching grants. It will be donated to the Salvation Army and Neighbors' Place food pantries. The food will be donated to Peyton's Promise for distribution to dozens of other food pantries.

The Celebrity Gas Pump, sponsored by Wagner Shell, includes members of the NewsChannel 7 staff pumping gas, a cup of coffee and a car wash in return for a donation.

It's part of NewsChannel 7's annual Share Your Holidays fundraiser and food drive.

If you were unable to make it to the AM edition of the gas pump, another will be held Friday afternoon starting at 4PM.

That one is at the Wagner Shell on Stewart Ave. in Wausau.