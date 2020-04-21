Celebrating national library week from home

While celebrating National Library Week away from the library may sound weird, there are many ways to take advantage of their services from home.

Throughout the pandemic the Marathon County Library has been working hard to create content online for families with virtual story times, poetry’s readings, craft how-tos and more.

At this time the Library is also encouraging members to take advantage of Wisconsin’s Digital Library. The Digital Library works as a state-wide catalog of podcasts and books all accessible with your library card.

Dan Richter with the Marathon County Library said he hope with these efforts people won’t forget about all the fun that they can have at their local library.

"It's kind of fun and challenging for us to figure out ways to still engage with the community. But doing it in a different way than we have before. Instead of face to face and in person,” Richter said.

The library said it hopes to utilize more online options in the future even after the pandemic is over for people who can’t make it to the library.

Richter said this is also a great time to ransack your own bookshelves to re-read favorites and watch movies.