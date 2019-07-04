Celebrating freedom at the Rhinelander Fourth of July parade

Crowds in Rhinelander showed what freedom looks like to them in this year's Fourth of July parade.

Whether it was taking us back to the war that gave birth to America, celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the moon landing, or just sporting the classic red, white and blue, the streets were packed with proud Americans.

"The United States is a great country. I don't know. You're able to go out, do what you want to do, watch parades," said Crystal Hebert.

"I think all of the floats and stuff are super cool and the old cars are really cool, and all of the astronaut stuff is very cool," said Chloe Felde.

This year's theme was "America - Horizons Unlimited" and there were about 100 floats.

The parade has been held for roughly the past 100 years.