Celebrating Ramadan during the COVID-19 pandemic

For about a month, Muslims like Hakeem Shagosh will be observing Ramadan.

"We fast from dawn to dusk," Shagosh said. "We start early in the morning and we do not eat anything or drink anything for the entire day."

It's a month dedicated to fasting, reflection, prayer and community.

"In order for a Muslim to be a Muslim, he or she has to fast the entire month every year," said Shagosh.

But Ramadan this year for Muslims across the world is a lot different because of COVID-19.

"It's very painful not being able to go to the mosque and not being able to associate with your fellow Muslim or even with your family," said Shagosh.

To stop the spread of the virus, mosques are closed and members in the Muslim community aren't able to feast together after breaking their daily fast.

"Since we will not be able to have that closeness physically, we wanted to make sure emotional attachments continue," Khurram Ahmad said.

Khurram Ahmad is the upblic affairs secretary for Masjd Kumar, a mosque in Oshkosh.

He said zoom is being used for people to encourage one another.

And for Hakeem, even though this Ramadan is different, he said it's important to sacrifice his appetite to show empathy for others.

"And that triggers a feeling that you think of others that are actually hungry year round so that way you'll be able to help people," said Shagosh.

