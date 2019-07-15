Celebrating National Ice Cream Month

Nothing beats the summer heat like a cool ice cream treat! This July, cool off with a frozen dairy treat and celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

Kid eating ice cream in cafe.

Share fun facts and some topping ideas WSAW was joined by the 72nd Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin.

Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. She travels across the state promoting Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural industry through public appearances, media interviews and many conversations.

• Ice cream is part of the $43.4 billion-dollar dairy industry here in Wisconsin.

o Dairy contributes more to our state’s economy that citrus does to Florida or potatoes to Idaho.

• Wisconsin is home to 38 ice cream plants across the state that produce delicious dairy treats for us to enjoy.

• Wisconsin dairy products are all about quality. Our state’s dairy farmers are dedicated to providing you with safe, high-quality dairy products. Their commitment to quality also means caring for their animals and the land.

Celebrate the holiday all month long!

• Visit a farmstead creamery near you!

o Columbus: Sassy Cow Creamery. Their creamery is open 7 days a week, just 15 minutes north of Madison.

o Fond Du Lac: Kelly’s Country Creamery. The creamery has a viewing window to watch how the ice cream is made.

• Choose Wisconsin ice cream in the store!

o Cedar Crest: They created the original Elephant Tracks, and it quickly became a regional phenomenon. They were the first to mix chunks of peanut butter cups and a chocolate swirl in chocolate ice cream.

o Schoep’s Ice Cream: Today, Schoep’s Ice Cream makes more than 12 million gallons of ice cream annually and ranks as one of the largest independent ice cream manufacturers in the United States. Schoep’s Ice Cream is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.