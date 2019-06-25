Celebrating June Dairy Month with delicious Wisconsin beef

It might be Dairy Month but that doesn’t mean, you can't celebrate Wisconsin beef too.

To show us how to add beef to and enjoy June Dairy Month the News at Noon was joined by Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council.

BEEF TENDERLOIN STEAKS WITH BLUE CHEESE TOPPING: Try a steakhouse classic at home. Garlic-rubbed Beef Tenderloin Steaks are topped with creamy blue cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping:

2 tablespoons cream cheese

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash ground white pepper

COOKING:

Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic.

Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Cook's Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.

SONOMA STEAKS WITH VEGETABLES BOCCONCINI: Imagine a caprese salad on the grill. Then add juicy Strip Steaks, fresh zucchini and crunchy yellow bell peppers. Mind and taste buds blown!

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 container (9 to 16 ounces) herb-marinated small fresh mozzarella balls (bocconcini)

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 medium zucchini, cut diagonally into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 large yellow bell pepper, cut into 3/4-inch wide strips

1 cup small red grape tomatoes

Salt

COOKING:

Drain bocconcini, reserving 1/3 cup marinade. Combine reserved marinade and vinegar in small bowl. Toss zucchini and bell pepper with 2 tablespoons marinade mixture in large bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Place beef steaks and remaining marinade mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Remove vegetables from marinade; place in grill basket. Place steaks on one half of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; place grill basket on other half of grid. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Grill vegetables 10 to 13 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes during last 2 minutes of grilling.

Combine grilled vegetables and bocconcini in large bowl; toss gently to combine. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with vegetable mixture.

