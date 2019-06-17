Celebrating June Dairy Month with the new Alice in Dairyland

June marks the start of summer and the time for Wisconsinites to come together and share their pride for America’s Dairyland.

To share ways we can celebrate June Dairy Month all month long was Wisconsin’s 72nd Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin.

Abigail just began her year as our new Alice in Dairyland. "Alice" is Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. She travels across the state promoting Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural industry through public appearances, media interviews and many conversations.

"I grew up on a dairy farm in Rock County, just north of Janesville. Just like 95% of the dairy farms in Wisconsin, our farm is family owned. I am proud to share about the care and compassion my dad and my uncle show our cows and the land we farm," said Abigail.

It's June Dairy Month. Wisconsin leads the nation in dairy heritage, innovation and awards. Dairy contributes more to Wisconsin’s economy than citrus does to Florida or potatoes to Idaho. It is a $43.4 billion industry each year for our state. Wisconsin is home to 25 percent of the nation’s total dairy farms.

Celebrate National Dairy Month with this featured recipe:

Garlic and Herb Cheese Roll-Ups: https://www.wisconsincheese.com/recipes/3681/garlic-and-herb-cheese-roll-ups

Time: 10 minutes

Servings: About 3 dozen roll-ups

Ingredient List:

• 1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red peppers, drained

• 1 cup Pine River Garlic and Herb Cold Pack Cheese Spread, divided

• 3 spinach tortillas (8 or 10 inches)

Instructions:

• Pat red pepper strips dry with a paper towel.

• Spread a 1/3 cup garlic and herb cheese over each tortilla; layer with red pepper strips.

• Roll up tightly.

• Wrap in plastic wrap.

• Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until firm.

• Unwrap; cut each roll widthwise into 1/2-inch slices.