Causes and treatments behind stress-related acne and 'maskne'

June is Acne Awareness Month. It's a problem that affects up to 50 million Americans each year according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

With the added stress and the realities of our new normal, even more people are expected to experience stress related acne problems.

One of those common problems is “maskne” or acne mechanic, a physical type of breakout that results from excessive heat, friction, rubbing and more. Wearing face masks, plus the added heat and sweat, make our chin, mouth and nose area more susceptible to irritation and bacteria build up.

On Wednesday, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a New York City-based leading dermatologist, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about how to combat ‘maskne’.

Some of the topics she discussed include:

- What you can do to prevent acne mechanica or “maskne”

- What treatments you can use if you develop acne mechanica

- How to maintain a healthy skincare regimen, especially during Acne Awareness month

- The connection between skin and mental health.