Cause of fatal Merrill house fire still under investigation

Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug said they’re still investigating the cause of a fatal weekend house fire.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 on the 1500 block of River Street. A 37-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured.

Klug said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The woman was taken to the UW-Madison Burn Center.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Tomahawk EMS, Wausau Fire Department, and Pine River Fire Department also responded. Wisconsin Public Service, Merrill Police Department, Salvation Army and Merrill Water Department also provided assistance.