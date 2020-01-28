Cause of Wood County shed fire under investigation

Two firefighters received minor injuries following a two-story shed fire Monday in Wood County.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. on the 9000 block of Ader Lane in the town of Richfield.

The building had extensive interior damage and the contents had severe smoke and heat damage.

One firefighter was injured by snow falling off the roof onto the firefighter and one was struck in the wrist by something that fell from the second story. Both firefighters were assessed on the scene and sent to a nearby hospital.

Homeowners were home at the time of the fire and were not injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

Crews left the scene at 12:31 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.

Fire Departments assisting Richfield were Arpin, Cameron, Rock, Vesper, Hewitt Area, Pittsville, Lincoln, Spencer, and Stratford Fire Departments. Additional assistance was provided by Wood County Central Rapid Intervention Team, Wood County Highway Department and Wood County Dispatch Center.

