The cause of fire at home on the 500 S. Peach Avenue remains under investigation. Deputy Chief Jody Clements said the department responded to the scene around 11:25 a.m. for the report of smoke coming from the basement.

As of noon, only hot spots remained.

No one was transported from the scene for injuries.

A portion of S. Peach Avenue at 5th is closed, but should reopen shortly.