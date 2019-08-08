Caufield returns home as NHL 1st round pick, visits hockey camp

It's been a whirlwind 7-plus weeks for Stevens Point's Cole Caufield since being drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Caufield was drafted 15th overall by Montreal back on June 21.

Since then, he's gone from Canadiens development camp, to Madison to practice with the Badgers and now back home for a bit.

Caufield visited a youth hockey camp Thursday evening. It wasn't that long ago when he was that youngster looking up to Plover's Joe Pavelski whenever he visited.

"Obviously the draft is a big accomplishment of mine," Caufield said. "But it all starts now and the work you do after. It's nice to know these kids look up to me and I want to give back as much as I can. It means a lot to me, but like I said the work has just started. I haven't done anything yet."

Cole and his brother Brock, Who will be a sophomore for the Badgers, will visit home for a short time then head back to Madison to prepare for school and the upcoming season.