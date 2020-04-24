Catch-and-release walleye season extended on Minocqua Chain of Lakes starting May 2

The Wisconsin DNR is extending the catch-and-release walleye season on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes in Oneida County starting May 2.

It was implemented in 2015 to help rehabilitate the declining walleye fishery. After several years of no harvest, the population has grown, but natural production and population goals are still not at target levels.

Walleye population goals are expected to be reached by 2021 under this emergency rule.

Waters subject to the extended catch-and-release season include:

Lake Kawaguesaga

Lake Minocqua

Mid Lake

Little Tomahawk Lake

Tomahawk Lake

